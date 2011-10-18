* Raises AK Steel to "neutral" from "sell"

* Cuts US Steel price target to $20 from $30

* US Steel shares down about 4 pct, AK Steel down 1 pct

Oct 18 US Steel Corp's (X.N) "qualitative" forecast for the fourth quarter will disappoint the market, and consensus estimates for results in the second half of the year are too high, Goldman Sachs said and downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral."

While AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS.N) faces the same weak supply-demand fundamentals in flat steel as US Steel, earnings expectations for AK Steel are more realistic, the brokerage said and upgraded the stock to "neutral" from "sell."

Prices of flat-rolled steel -- which are mostly used in manufacturing and the automotive industry -- in the United States are down due to seasonally weak demand and overproduction.

Flat rolled steel prices ST-CRUFLAT-IDX have fallen 18 percent since touching a 2-year high in early March.

US Steel's current share price does not appear to fully reflect the near-term downward pressure on steel prices as supply continues to exceed demand in the United States, Goldman said in a note to clients.

The brokerage cut its price target on US Steel to $20 from $30, and maintained its price target of $8 on AK Steel.

Shares of US Steel were trading down 4 percent at $21.98 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. AK Steel shares were down less than 1 percent at $7.10.

(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

((sumit.jha@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters messaging: sumit.jha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USSTEEL/RESEARCH GOLDMANSACHS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.