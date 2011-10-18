BRIEF-MEDNAX announces acquisition of multi-specialty practice in Texas
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of multi-specialty practice in texas
* Sun offers $24.5 per Taro Pharmaceutical share
* Says offer at 26 pct premium to Taro's previous close (Adds details)
Oct 18 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's top drugmaker by market value, said on Tuesday it offered to buy all of the outstanding shares it does not already own in its Israeli unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries for $24.50 apiece.
Sun Pharma owns about 66 percent of Taro, according to the Indian firm's website.
Sun Pharma said in a statement to the stock exchanges that its offer was 25.96 percent higher than the most recent closing price of Taro's common stock.
Taro shares jumped 23.1 percent to $23.95 by 1354 GMT. Ahead of the announcement, Sun shares closed 1.2 percent lower in a weak Indian market. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of multi-specialty practice in texas
* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company's share repurchase program
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: