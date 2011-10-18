* Sun offers $24.5 per Taro Pharmaceutical share

Oct 18 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's top drugmaker by market value, said on Tuesday it offered to buy all of the outstanding shares it does not already own in its Israeli unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries for $24.50 apiece.

Sun Pharma owns about 66 percent of Taro, according to the Indian firm's website.

Sun Pharma said in a statement to the stock exchanges that its offer was 25.96 percent higher than the most recent closing price of Taro's common stock.

Taro shares jumped 23.1 percent to $23.95 by 1354 GMT. Ahead of the announcement, Sun shares closed 1.2 percent lower in a weak Indian market. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)