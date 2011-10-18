October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 28, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Reoffer price 99.901

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 25bp

Payment Date October 28, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000BLB6H20

Data supplied by International Insider.