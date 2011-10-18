BRIEF-Increase in size of accelerated bookbuild offering of shares in Com Hem Holding by Norcell - Bookrunner
* Increase in size of the accelerated bookbuild offering of shares in Com Hem Holding by Norcell - Bookrunner
October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 28, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Reoffer price 99.901
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 25bp
Payment Date October 28, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000BLB6H20
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Increase in size of the accelerated bookbuild offering of shares in Com Hem Holding by Norcell - Bookrunner
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took steps on Monday to delay a controversial rule that will require companies to disclose a ratio comparing their chief executive's pay with the median workforce.
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.