Oct 18 Shares of Badger Meter Inc (BMI.N) fell as much as 13 percent on Tuesday, a day after the water meter maker posted weak third-quarter results hurt by a slowdown in spending and new projects by customers in the municipal water market.

Janney Capital Markets downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" and said there was no sign of end-market pressure moderating for the company.

With project activity impacted in the short run, and the lack of a catalyst to turn this around over the upcoming winter months, Badger Meter's shares are likely to be range-bound at best in the near-term, Janney Capital analyst Ryan Connors said in a note.

Badger Meter's third-quarter earnings of 46 cents a share, came in below average analysts' estimates of 55 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nASA02YJ9]

Shares of the company were down 12 percent at $29.64 in morning trade on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

