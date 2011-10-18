(Adds analyst comments, share movement)

Oct 18 Shares of O'Charley's Inc CHUX.O rose as much as 14 percent after the casual dining chain said it will pay back virtually all its debt after completing a sale-leaseback deal for 50 of its restaurant properties.

On Monday, the U.S. restaurant operator said it will redeem all its $115.2 million principal amount of 9 percent notes due November 2013 using available cash and proceeds of $103.8 million from the sale-leaseback deal with real estate investment trust STORE Capital.

Capstone Investments analyst Stas Kiselev views the transaction as a very positive event for the company.

"Not only does this transaction eliminate any overhang from the recent ill-fated credit rating downgrade of (O'Charley's) by S&P, but also confirms our thesis of the company's valuable portfolio of real estate," Kiselev said in a note to clients.

Last month, Standard & Poor's lowered its corporate credit rating on O'Charley's to "B-" from "B".

O'Charley's said it signed a credit agreement with its existing banks, reducing the amount available under its credit facility to $30 million from $45 million, and extending the facility's term to 2016 from 2013. [ID:nBw176749a]

However, Raymond James analyst Bryan Elliott said he sees continued margin pressures on O'Charley's, which operates or franchises about 343 restaurants, including its Ninety Nine and Stoney River concepts.

"While we are encouraged by the solid valuation received on the announced sale/leaseback transaction ... (its) underlying fundamentals remain a concern, with store-level cash flow margins well below industry norms," Elliott said in a note.

The company is seeing its margins under pressure because of increased food and beverage costs, which reflected on its results last week when it posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. [ID:nSGE77A020]

Shares of Nashville, Tennessee-based O'Charley's were up 12 percent at $6.41 in morning trading on Tuesday on Nasdaq. They touched a high of $6.50 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

