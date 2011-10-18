October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 3, 2016

Coupon 4.967 pct

Yield 4.973 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 393.7 bps

over the February 2016 OBL 159

Payment Date November 3, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale CIB &

UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS069685647

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)