Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU
Guarantor Telefonica SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 3, 2016
Coupon 4.967 pct
Yield 4.973 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 393.7
bps
over the February 2016 OBL 159
Payment Date November 3, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Societe
Generale CIB &
UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS069685647
