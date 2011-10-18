October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Rentenbank Germany's Agency for
Agribusiness
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 22, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 17.5bp
Issue price 100.367
Payment Date October 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 500 million
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0641055230
