October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Rentenbank Germany's Agency for

Agribusiness

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 22, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 17.5bp

Issue price 100.367

Payment Date October 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 500 million

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0641055230

