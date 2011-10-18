October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 50 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 23, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 102.267
Payment Date October 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 525 million
Sterling when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.