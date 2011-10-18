October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 50 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 23, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 102.267

Payment Date October 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 525 million

Sterling when fungible

Data supplied by International Insider.