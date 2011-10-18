REFILE-Tax reforms threaten US bond market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.867
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45.75bp
Over the 0.5 pct October 15, 2014 UST
Payment Date October 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & RBC Capital
Market
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1-10-100
Governing Law New York
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
* BML Investment Partners, L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Richardson Electronics Ltd as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jV407D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)