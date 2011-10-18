October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2014

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.867

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45.75bp

Over the 0.5 pct October 15, 2014 UST

Payment Date October 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & RBC Capital

Market

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1-10-100

Governing Law New York

