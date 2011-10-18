* Q3 adj EPS $0.67 vs est $0.50

Oct 18 Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH.O) posted third-quarter results that topped market expectations, helped by higher service revenue, and the software maker raised its full-year guidance.

Shares of the company rose as much as 7 percent.

For the three months ended September 30, the company earned $14.9 million, or 70 cents a share, up from $6.2 million, or 28 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, profit rose to 67 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, were looking for a 50 cents profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Manhattan Associates, which makes software used by companies to manage their supply chains, said revenue rose 15 percent to $85.6 million, topping the $74 million expected by analysts.

For the full year, the Atlanta-based company projected adjusted earnings of $2.23-$2.27 a share on revenue of $325-$335 million in revenue.

Analysts were looking for a $2.02 in profit on $330.4 million in revenue for the year.

Shares of the company were trading at $38.91 on Tuesday on Nasdaq after touching a high of $39.47.

