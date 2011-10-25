SEOUL Oct 25 Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea's smallest crude oil refiner, has picked Citigroup and BofA Merrill Lynch to underwrite its up to $2 billion IPO planned for early next year, a source said on Tuesday.

Four local brokerages including Woori Investment & Securities and Daewoo Securities will also be underwriters for the offering, the source with knowledge of the matter said.

The world's largest shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd , which owns a 91.1 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank, is running the public float process.

