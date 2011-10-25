BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Oct 25 Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea's smallest crude oil refiner, has picked Citigroup and BofA Merrill Lynch to underwrite its up to $2 billion IPO planned for early next year, a source said on Tuesday.
Four local brokerages including Woori Investment & Securities and Daewoo Securities will also be underwriters for the offering, the source with knowledge of the matter said.
The world's largest shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd , which owns a 91.1 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank, is running the public float process.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: