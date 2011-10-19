* What: Asian steelmakers' July-Sept earnings

* When: POSCO Oct 21; Nippon Steel, JFE Oct 26, Baosteel Oct 28

* Profits seen hit by weak demand, high raw material costs

* Weak economy, tepid demand to dampen outlook

By Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 Asian steelmakers are expected to post a fall in July-September profits as ebbing demand and high raw material costs squeeze margins, while euro zone debt woes and an uncertain economy dampen prospects for the current quarter.

POSCO (005490.KS), the world's No. 3 steelmaker which counts billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) as a major shareholder, kicks off Asian steelmakers' earnings on Friday, followed by its competitors in Japan and China next week.

Steelmakers in China, the world's top steel producer and consumer, and India have been buffeted by declining orders from end-users as tightening monetary policy hit manufacturing, while those in Japan are hurt by a strong yen and weakness in Asia's export market.

Asian steel companies will fail to benefit from easing raw material prices in the current quarter, as the weak global economy may lower sales of cars and electronics goods and slow construction projects, analysts said.

"Commodity flat (steel) producers are being squeezed by the high cost of raw materials and weak end-user demand. Their results will be pretty poor," said Sebastian Lewis, head of research & consulting (Asia) with industry consultancy Steel Business Briefing.

South Korea's POSCO, ranked behind ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) and Baosteel (600019.SS) by output, is expected to see little change in third-quarter operating profit, as product prices held up relatively well, offsetting increased cost burden due to the won's plunge.

The won was one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia, falling 10 percent in the third quarter, and it is set to increase costs of imported iron ore in the fourth quarter.

Spot prices of iron ore, the key steelmaking raw material, rose around 8 percent from early July to mid-September, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI, which tracks spot iron ore deals in China.

"There will be no big improvements in POSCO's profits in the current quarter," said Choi Moon-sun, an analyst with Korea Investment & Securities.

Analysts expect, however, POSCO would continue to outperform its regional rivals because there is more competition in the crowded China market, while Japanese firms are struggling with soaring yen and stagnating demand from domestic manufacturers.

WEAK DEMAND

Steel demand in China has been hit by Beijing's multiple increases in interest rates and bank-reserve requirements this year, and Beijing is not expected to ease its tightening any time soon to curb inflation.

Analysts have warned that the Chinese steel sector will face worsening profits as steel prices are set to decline further over the next few months.

Spot prices of iron ore slumped more than 12 percent so far this month to their lowest in nearly one year, due to slower demand from top buyer China.

Japan's top two steelmakers are also set to see sharply lower profits in July-September, and JFE (5411.T) is likely to be the most hit due to its heavy exposure to the export market.

Analysts expect a strong yen and weak overseas demand continue to hurt profits of Japan's major steelmakers in the October-March period.

"Steel exports are likely to soften... and a recovery in demand from domestic carmakers will not be enough to offset this," said Yuji Matsumoto, an analyst at Nomura Securities.

Japanese carmakers are ramping up production to achieve annual targets set before the earthquake disrupted production and supply chains.

But global economic troubles and the massive flooding in Thailand have clouded the outlook and increased the risk of a slowdown in car sales.

Margins at India's top steel companies are under pressure due to rising interest costs and weak demand.

"The main problem is on the demand side. The investment cycle is slow, and the monetary tightening is severe," said Prasad Baji, analyst at Mumbai's Edelweiss Securities.

"Because iron ore and coking coal prices are so high, we have seen the working capital requirements of steel companies balloon, and the interest cost on that has added to the pressure. In the short term, we think it is a weak scenario, but it is not a down-cycle scenario."

Below is a table showing Asian steelmakers' Q3 profit estimates and reporting dates.

July-Sept Year ago Change(pct) Reporting date Baosteel (yuan) 1.05 bln 2.55 bln -59 Oct 28 POSCO (won) 1.11 tln 1.11 tln 0 Oct 21 Nippon Steel (yen) 46.7 bln 72.98 bln -36 Oct 26 JFE (yen) 12.0 bln 53.57 bln -78 Oct 26 Tata Steel (rupees) 9.8 bln 19.7 bln -50 Mid-Nov

Notes:

--Baosteel profit estimate is the consensus of two analysts

--POSCO profit estimate is the consensus of 15 analysts

--Estimate on Nippon Steel is the average pre-tax recurring profit forecast by two analysts; Estimate on JFE is the average pre-tax recurring profit forecast of three analysts

--Estimate on Tata Steel is a consensus of 11 analysts

($1=1,116.750 Korean won)

(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL, Yuko Inoue in TOKYO and Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI, David Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Miyoung Kim)

