BANGKOK Oct 19 Some of the flood-hit manufacturers at five industrial estates in Thailand's central Ayutthaya province could be up and running again from the middle of December, a local official said on Wednesday.

Prayoon Tingthong, who is in charge of industrial affairs for the province, told Reuters that local officials were working with the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand and the Royal Irrigation Department to address the problem.

"After initial assessment, some manufacturers could see themselves starting operations again from mid-December," Prayoon said.

Industry officials and analysts say the resumption of production would depend both on when the floods recede and the type of business each factory operates.

The flood level is expected to stabilise towards the end of the month and officials could then go in to start draining water from factories and repair machinery, Prayoon said.

About 600 plants are located in the five industrial estates affected in the province. These are Rojana Industrial Park Pcl , Hi-Tech, Saharat Nakorn Estate, Bang Pa-in and Factory Land with combined investment of about 200 billion baht ($6.5 billion), he said.

Japan's Honda Motor Co has said it expected to resume operations at its flood-hit plant at Rojana a month after floodwater is drained from the complex, which was forced to shut on Oct. 6.

Flooding in the north, northeast and centre of the country has killed at least 317 people since July.

Low-lying Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Sawan provinces north of Bangkok have been devastated.

Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said about 500,000 industrial estate workers in Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani had been affected by the flooding.

($1 = 30.745 Baht) (Reporting by Kochakorn Boonlai and Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)