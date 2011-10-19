BANGKOK Oct 19 Some of the flood-hit
manufacturers at five industrial estates in Thailand's central
Ayutthaya province could be up and running again from the middle
of December, a local official said on Wednesday.
Prayoon Tingthong, who is in charge of industrial affairs
for the province, told Reuters that local officials were working
with the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand and the Royal
Irrigation Department to address the problem.
"After initial assessment, some manufacturers could see
themselves starting operations again from mid-December," Prayoon
said.
Industry officials and analysts say the resumption of
production would depend both on when the floods recede and the
type of business each factory operates.
The flood level is expected to stabilise towards the end of
the month and officials could then go in to start draining water
from factories and repair machinery, Prayoon said.
About 600 plants are located in the five industrial estates
affected in the province. These are Rojana Industrial Park Pcl
, Hi-Tech, Saharat Nakorn Estate, Bang Pa-in and
Factory Land with combined investment of about 200 billion baht
($6.5 billion), he said.
Japan's Honda Motor Co has said it expected to
resume operations at its flood-hit plant at Rojana a month after
floodwater is drained from the complex, which was forced to shut
on Oct. 6.
Flooding in the north, northeast and centre of the country
has killed at least 317 people since July.
Low-lying Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Sawan provinces
north of Bangkok have been devastated.
Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said about 500,000
industrial estate workers in Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani had been
affected by the flooding.
($1 = 30.745 Baht)
(Reporting by Kochakorn Boonlai and Pracha Hariraksapitak;
Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)