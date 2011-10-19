* Canaccord cuts price target to $33 from $38

* Jefferies cuts price target to $31 from $40

* Brigantine cuts price target to $20 from $23

* Caris Cuts price target to $31 from $34

* Shares fall 9 pct

Oct 19 Atleast five brokerages cut their price targets on LED maker Cree Inc (CREE.O) citing weak market for its core business and a tepid second-quarter outlook.

The price target cuts come a day after the Durham, North Carolina-based company reported a steep decline in first-quarter profit that missed Wall Street's expectations, as stiff competition hurt pricing and kept inventories high.[ID:nL3E7LI3I2]

Jefferies said the company will struggle in the next two quarters as prices of LED chips continue to decline and cut its price target on Cree to $31 from $40.

Canaccord Genuity said growth in the company's core business is suffering from waning demand and cut its price target on Cree to $33 from $38.

Shares of the company were trading down 8 percent at $25.46 on Nasdaq. They had touched a low of $25.27 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((sumit.jha@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters messaging: sumit.jha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CANACCORD/RESEARCH CREE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.