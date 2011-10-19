October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount $4.0 billion
Maturity Date November 26, 2013
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.988
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date October 26, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Daiwa & RBC Capital
Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US459058CB79
