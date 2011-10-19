(Follows alerts)

Oct 19 Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) could exceed longer-term growth objectives, despite rising commodity costs and volatile foreign exchange rates, HSBC said, upgrading the world's largest soft-drink maker's stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

Coca-Cola warned on Tuesday that foreign exchange rates that boosted its profit in the third quarter would turn against the company in the fourth quarter as the U.S. dollar strengthens. [ID:nN1E79H05X]

"We expect the company to continue to benefit from the strength of its product portfolio, pricing actions, and cost savings and productivity initiatives," analyst Lauren Torres wrote in a note to clients.

Last month the company said it was lowering retail price on its new 7.5-ounce mini cans by $1.00 to about $2.99 per eight-can case, as it aims to maintain its appeal to cash-strapped consumers. [ID:nS1E78K1KC]

HSBC said Coke has exceeded its long-term growth targets and has been gaining volume and value share in both the sparkling and still beverage categories.

"Commodity cost and currency volatility may apply near-term pressure on results, but Coca-Cola Co’s resiliency during these unsettling times should provide some safety," Torres wrote.

Coke shares -- which have gained nearly 12 percent over the last year and trade at a premium to its peers -- were trading at $67.09 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

