* Sees Q4 adj. EPS $0.18-$0.31 vs est. $0.43

* Sees Q4 sales $145-$165 mln vs est. $182.7 mln

* Q3 adj. EPS $0.58 vs est. $0.48

* Shares fall 9 pct in extended trade

Oct 19 Chip-gear maker MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI.O) forecast fourth-quarter results well below market expectations amid falling order levels, sending its shares down 9 percent in extended trade.

The company, which competes with Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS.O), forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 18-31 cents a share, on sales of $145-$165 million.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 43 cents a share, on revenue of $182.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Order levels began to decline in May and continued to decline until the middle of the third quarter," Chief Executive Leo Berlinghieri said in a statement.

For the July-September quarter, MKS -- which supplies gas measurement, control and analysis products to make chips -- earned 58 cents a share, excluding items, trumping analysts' estimates of 48 cents a share.

Quarterly sales fell 12 percent to $194.5 million, but beat estimates for sales of $190.6 million.

Shares of Andover, Massachusetts-based MKS were down $2.13, or 9 percent, at $22.50 in extended trade. They closed at $24.63 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging saqib.ahmed.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MKS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.