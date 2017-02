SEOUL Oct 20 Seoul shares opened nearly flat on Thursday as caution pervaded following fresh reports underscoring that Europe remains far from a solution to its debt crisis.

Falls in banks and technology issues like KB Financial Group and LG Display weighed, while gains in automakers like Kia Motors gave the market support.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.01 percent at 1,856.10 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)