HONG KONG Oct 20 The financial leasing arm of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
has ordered 45 C919s, bringing total orders for the country's
homegrown large passenger planes to 145, the official Xinhua
News Agency said.
ICBC Leasing signed the deal with Commercial Aircraft Corp
of China Ltd (COMAC), the country's state-owned plane maker, on
Wednesday to expand its fleet to meet the country's rapidly
growing demand for air travel, it said.
As the country's first homegrown large commercial aircraft,
C919 is designed to compete with Boeing's 737 and
Airbus's A320 in the narrow-body segment. The test
flights for the single-aisle, 150-seat C919 are scheduled for
2014 and delivery is slated for 2016.
Neither ICBC Leasing nor COMAC disclosed the value of the
order, Xinhua said.
ICBC Leasing currently has 70 passenger planes. It ordered
an additional 42 A320s from Airbus in June.
At the Zhuhai Airshow last year, COMAC received orders from
four Chinese airlines and two leasing firms for a total of 100
C919s.
The firms ordering planes were Air China
, China Southern Airlines , China
Eastern Airlines , Hainan Airlines
, China Development Bank's CDB Leasing and General
Electric's GE Capital Aviation Services.
