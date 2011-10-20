HONG KONG Oct 20 The financial leasing arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has ordered 45 C919s, bringing total orders for the country's homegrown large passenger planes to 145, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

ICBC Leasing signed the deal with Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC), the country's state-owned plane maker, on Wednesday to expand its fleet to meet the country's rapidly growing demand for air travel, it said.

As the country's first homegrown large commercial aircraft, C919 is designed to compete with Boeing's 737 and Airbus's A320 in the narrow-body segment. The test flights for the single-aisle, 150-seat C919 are scheduled for 2014 and delivery is slated for 2016.

Neither ICBC Leasing nor COMAC disclosed the value of the order, Xinhua said.

ICBC Leasing currently has 70 passenger planes. It ordered an additional 42 A320s from Airbus in June.

At the Zhuhai Airshow last year, COMAC received orders from four Chinese airlines and two leasing firms for a total of 100 C919s.

The firms ordering planes were Air China , China Southern Airlines , China Eastern Airlines , Hainan Airlines , China Development Bank's CDB Leasing and General Electric's GE Capital Aviation Services. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Charlie Zhu and Ken Wills)