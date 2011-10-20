* Wynn Macau Q3 earnings in line with expectations

HONG KONG, Oct 20 Turbo-charged growth in Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, continues to power earnings for gaming companies operating there, with Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (0027.HK) and Wynn Macau Ltd (1128.HK) posting solid results.

Galaxy on Thursday reported a 191 percent gain in third-quarter EBITDA, while Wynn Macau, a unit of billionaire Steve Wynn's Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O), logged an 84 percent gain in third-quarter net profit, both in line with expectations.

"Earnings are all within estimates, the key is whether this can continue due to monetary tightening in China and whether this will impact future gaming demand," said Ben Kwong, chief operating officer at KGI Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong.

Despite a voracious appetite among rich mainlanders to gamble in China's only legal casino destination, investors remain uncertain about the outlook for the industry due to fears that credit tightening in the mainland will crimp liquidity and affect growth prospects.

"There are a lot of unconfirmed rumours that will continue to negatively affect sentiment. Right now people are adjusting their future growth assumptions downward for next year," said Victor Yip, analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

Shares of Wynn Macau and Galaxy were down 3.89 percent and 5.48 percent respectively on Thursday, against a 1.78 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed gaming companies have slumped between 20 and 45 percent from highs in August on worries that a funding squeeze for Chinese entrepreneurs will impact the health of Macau's VIP junket operators -- middle men who advance credit to wealthy mainland gamblers -- despite executives and analysts saying otherwise. [ID:nL3E7LC1YE]

Macau is heavily reliant on the junket sector, which contributes over 75 percent of total revenue.

Macau's thriving industry would suffer a blow in the event of a hard landing for China, the world's second-largest economy, prompting investors to remain on edge, focusing on the health of Macau's junket industry as a key near-term factor, analysts say.

They anticipate gaming revenue generated in Macau to hit about $34 billion this year, more than five times neon rival Las Vegas' expected $6 billion. But they are more cautious about 2012 because of expectations of slowing growth.

Wynn Macau Chairman and Chief Executive Steve Wynn said on a conference call that there had been no change in collectability of debts for the $14 billion company and it was very comfortable with its position on bad debt provisioning.

Wynn Macau, with its bronze obsidian facade and Las Vegas-style dancing fountains, is considered to have a heavier reliance on the high-rolling sector, where customers spend more than HK$1 million ($128,600) per visit.

Galaxy Entertainment, valued at around $8 billion, is less reliant on VIP business since opening the doors to its $2 billion casino in May, which is focused on attracting China's burgeoning middle class.

"We remain cautiously optimistic about certainly the near term and very bullish about the long-term prospects of Macau," said Galaxy's Chief Financial Officer Robert Drake.

Sands China (1928.HK), Melco Crown International (MPEL.O), SJM and MGM China (2282.HK) are due to post strong quarterly results in the coming month.

Gerard Lee, buyside portfolio manager at AXA Rosenberg Investment Management in Singapore, said he had a hold rating on the sector in the near term due to uncertainties about growth.

"We are neutral at the moment because there is no new information going on. We are just holding onto it."

($1 = 7.776 Hong Kong dollars)

(Additional reporting by Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis and Charlie Zhu)

