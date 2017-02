SEOUL Oct 20 Seoul shares gave up earlier as much as 0.8 percent gains and tumbled over 2.5 percent on Thursday, pressured by foreign investor selling and falls in banks and shipyards including KB Financial Group and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.63 percent at 1,807.03 points as of 0546 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan hpfner)