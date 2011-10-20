* Eyeing new market opportunities in Asia-Pac, Latam for early 2012

* Focus on pricing, fast service model to gain Australia mkt share

SYDNEY, Oct 20 Bourse operator Chi-X Global hopes to finalise new market opportunities in Asia Pacific and Latin America early next year as it puts the final touches on its Australian and Brazil launch, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Chi-X, which counts Nomura (8604.T) as its top shareholder, sold stakes to five top trading firms including Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) this week and plans to lean on these new partners to find the markets, Tal Cohen told Reuters.

"One of the benefits to having strategic partners is the ability to evaluate and identify new opportunities," he said in an telephone interview.

"We hope to be in a position to talk about new market opportunities sometime early next year."

Chi-X Global, which runs trading systems in Canada and Japan, is seeking to emulate the success of Chi-X Europe, the largest pan-European share trading system that has attracted orders away from the region's top exchanges by offering faster and cheaper trading.

The firm is set to end Australian stock exchange operator ASX Group's (ASX.AX) two-decade monopoly with a soft launch on Oct 31 and plans its Brazilian launch in 2012. It has identified Asia-Pacific and Latin America for growth.

Chi-X was among the first entrants in places such as Europe, Canada and Japan when competition was introduced, shaking up established players as new platforms armed with fast trading technology and smaller overheads slashed fees.

Cohen said Chi-X's game plan would be the same in Australia despite the three years ASX had to prepare for competition.

"In Australia we will focus on our ability to tighten the spread, boost liquidity, lower transaction costs and grow the market pie," he said.

Chi-X fired the first salvo last week when it announced trading fees up to 40 percent lower than ASX in a pricing model that offers a rebate for traders placing an order and finding a match. Brokers coming in to find a match will be charged more.

The low cost model has helped Chi-X Europe become the largest European platform by volume and quickly garner market share in Japan and Canada. Cohen said it was only reasonable to assume such a model can be replicated in Australia.

ASX, however, has turned aggressive over the past year, cutting fees by 40 percent, boosting speed and rolling out a new data centre to encourage high frequency trading. A planned merger with Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI) was scuppered by Australian regulators earlier this year.

Cohen said he was confident of a strong launch given the firm has signed up with 15 firms including Citgroup (C.N), UBS UBSN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Macquarie (MQG.AX) for the launch.

"Australia will be unique because of the reception we have got from the broker dealer community. We believe our product, pricing and service model will be a big differentiator," he said.

(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

