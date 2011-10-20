* Piper Jaffray downgrades to neutral

* UBS cuts price target to $22 from $25

* Barclays, Wedbush, Stifel cut price targets

* Shares fall 34 pct

Oct 20 Polycom Inc PLCM.O shares fell by more than a third on Thursday, a day after the videoconferencing company forecast dismal fourth-quarter sales in the face of slow corporate spending and increased competition from rivals like Cisco Systems (CSCO.O).

Polycom, led by former Cisco sales chief and Tandberg CEO Andy Miller, has recently stumbled with competitive pressures and cautious customer spending, taking the shine off its stock.

Polycom shares fell to $14.45 in heavy early-morning trading, making it the top loser on Nasdaq on Thursday. Excluding Thursday's losses, they have fallen 29 percent since Polycom reported second-quarter results on July 21.

"We believe the competitive environment has changed with Cisco (CSCO.O) executing better and (China's) Huawei targeting the European market," Piper Jaffray said in a research note and lowered his rating to "neutral" from "overweight."

Several other brokerages lowered their price targets on the stock. [ID:nL3E7LK0U7]

On Thursday morning, Cisco said it acquired privately-held BNI Video, a video back-office and content-delivery network analytics company, further entrenching itself in videoconferencing -- a goal it has set for itself as it shakes off recent operational troubles.

Polycom, which had primed itself to take advantage of Cisco's problems and recently bought Hewlett Packard's (HPQ.N) videoconferencing business, is facing investor scrutiny following partner and competitor Microsoft's (MSFT.O) acquisition of Skype in May.

The competition has also heated up with European rival Logitech LOGN.VX recently acquiring Italian firm Mirial to beef up its mobile video services and start-up Vidyo rolling out a low-cost product in June.

"The window of opportunity that Polycom had to capture share has closed given Cisco's improved execution, and we believe the videoconferencing market will be more competitive going forward," Piper Jaffray said.

The brokerage said the videoconferencing market appeared more discretionary than it had previously thought, and lowered its rating on Polycom's stock to "neutral" from "overweight."

Polycom could not close some key transactions in the third quarter as customers took more time to finalize deals and it conceded its sales strategy needed improving. [nL3E7LH2ON]

"The sales infrastructure is being repaired and mis-execution is likely to be a temporary issue, in our view," Wedbush Securities said in a research note.

Wedbush, which cut its price target on Polycom's stock to $23 from $28, said management had reset the forecast bar at an achievable level, better reflecting the deteriorating IT spending environment.

"We are disappointed in management's inability to communicate these issues earlier, and we acknowledge this has become a "show me" story once again," it said.

