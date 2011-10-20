Oct 20 Shares of Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS.O) fell as much as 18 percent on Thursday, a day after the chipmaker projected third-quarter revenue largely below Wall Street expectations as weakness in the company's energy and audio business hurt sales.

The company, which provides audio chips used in Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) products, expects quarterly revenue of $102-$108 million, while analysts were looking for $108 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The September quarter iPhone sales may have been impacted by a product transition for the iPhone 4S, which resulted in limited orders," Stifel Nicolaus analysts wrote in a client note.

Cirrus' dependence on its largest customer Apple has been driving growth at the chipmaker's portable audio segment but is its lowest margins business. [ID:nL3E7IL3K6]

"We believe this timing issue should be resolved in the December quarter, but continued headwinds in home audio could limit growth as reflected in the guidance," the analysts added.

Sales in the company's energy products segment, which makes chips used in meters, power supply monitors and electric vehicle chargers, fell almost 40 percent to $17.9 million.

Cirrus Logic competes with Freescale Semiconductor Inc FSL.N, STMicroelectronics STMI.O and Texas Instruments Inc TXN.N.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company were down 17 percent at $14.11 on Thursday morning on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

