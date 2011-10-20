Oct 20 Shares of Select Comfort Corp (SCSS.O) rose as much as 20 percent to more than three-year high, after the mattress maker said it expects to grow market share and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Retail sales growth of 29 percent in the latest reported quarter despite a sluggish economic environment prompted brokerage Piper Jaffray to raise price target on shares of the company by $5 to $23.

"We believe that as SCSS accelerates store openings in future quarters ... retail sales growth will continue to be strong," analyst Peter Keith wrote in a note.

On Wednesday, the company posted a better-than-expected profit for the 11th straight quarter as strong demand and price rises helped margins. [ID:nL3E7LJ36X]

Shares of the company, which was one of the top gainers on Nasdaq on Thursday, were up $2.72 at $18.84 in morning trade. They touched a high of $19.40 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Maju Samuel)

