Oct 20 Shares of Select Comfort Corp (SCSS.O) rose as much as 20 percent to a three-year high on Thursday, a day after the mattress maker said it expects to grow market share and raised its full-year earnings outlook for the third time this year.

Raymond James analyst Budd Bugatch said the company, which competes with Tempur-Pedic International Inc (TPX.N), is benefitting from higher demand for its premium/specialty bedding products.

Company-specific product and marketing efforts will further create opportunities for market share gains and margin expansion, Bugatch added, raising his price target to $25 from $22.

Brokerage Piper Jaffray also raised its price target to $23 from $18 citing sales growth of about 29 percent in the third- quarter despite a sluggish retail environment.

Select Comfort, whose shares have gained about 87 percent since the beginning of this year, expects to add six more stores to take its count to 380 by the end of 2011.

"We believe that as SCSS accelerates store openings in future quarters ... retail sales growth will continue to be strong," analyst Peter Keith wrote in a note.

On Wednesday, the company posted a better-than-expected profit for the eleventh straight quarter as strong demand and price rises helped margins. [ID:nL3E7LJ36X]

Shares of the company -- one of the top gainers on Nasdaq on Thursday -- were up $2.47 at $18.59 in morning trade. They touched a high of $19.40 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Maju Samuel and Joyjeet Das)

