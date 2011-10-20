BRIEF-Copper One receives notice of suspension regarding claims related to Rivière Doré project
* Copper one receives notice from government of Quebec suspending its valid exploration claims; Copper One intends to appeal
October 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Inter American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 28, 2041
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.753
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date October 27, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Global Dedt
programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Copper one receives notice from government of Quebec suspending its valid exploration claims; Copper One intends to appeal
* US dollar jumps, Treasury yields rise on Trump tax comments
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Boeing Co must sell more 777 and 787 jetliners to keep production plans on track, despite a $13.8 billion order for both planes that landed on Thursday, its chief executive said.