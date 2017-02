SEOUL Oct 21 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday lifted by crude oil refiners and shipyards like S-Oil and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering .

Shares in LG Display spiked more than 5 percent despite the firm posting its biggest quarterly loss after the closing bell on Thursday, as panel price falls were seen slowing.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.17 percent at 1,826.16 points as of 0008 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)