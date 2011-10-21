(Adds dropped word in the third para under subhead "high-flying
low cost airlines")
* SE Asia intra-region traffic to outgrow Europe, North
America
* Overcapacity in the region unlikely but caution over
financing
* Analysts favour AirAsia, Cebu Air, Airports of Thailand
By Ploy Ten Kate and Harry Suhartono
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Five years after
Southeast Asia's biggest airport by passenger capacity opened in
Bangkok, hailed as the dawn of a new breed of Asian
mega-airports, the sleek, wave-shaped passenger terminal is
already running at over-capacity.
The overflow of passengers at one of the world's largest air
hubs illustrates an aviation boom that is accelerating in
Southeast Asia, even as airlines in Europe and the United States
cut capacity and fleets to salvage profits.
From Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, airlines in the
region of 550 million people are expanding fleets and adding
capacity even as the International Air Transport Association
(IATA), a trade body, warns a weak global economy could shrink
industry profits by 29 percent in 2012 to $4.9 billion.
"The ASEAN aviation sector is still one of the few bright
spots in the regional sector," said Rigan Wong, an analyst at
Citigroup in Hong Kong, referring to the 10-nation Association
of South East Asian Nations.
"What is happening in ASEAN is more structural," said Wong.
Rapid economic growth, rising affluence, liberalisation and
notoriously poor rail, land and sea transportation are reshaping
an industry that only a decade ago was hamstrung by heavy handed
regulation and government involvement in much of Southeast Asia.
The International Monetary Fund has forecast ASEAN's five
biggest economies to grow a combined 5.6 percent in 2012, well
compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 1.1 percent
in Europe.
CAUTION
However, there are some wild cards for Asia's airline
sector.
Regional airlines should be cautious about expanding too
aggressively given trouble in the world economy, said Shukor
Yusof, a Standard & Poor's analyst in Singapore, citing how the
last downturn forced Japanese flag carrier Japan Airlines to
file bankruptcy in January 2010.
"Airlines are expanding and increasing capacity, and taking
deliveries (in 2012) at a time when the global economy is
potentially at the start of a deep and painful recession,
therefore there are risks of airlines failing," Yusof
said .
And while high cash levels could offset those risks,
airlines in need of funds to expand could face problems over the
next 12 months due to strains at some European banks, a "major
source" of financing for aircraft purchases, said Robert Martin,
chief executive of BOC Aviation Pte Ltd.
Those conditions have forced some airlines to turn to
semi-government export credit agencies to raise funds for
expansion.
"More airlines are going back to export credit agencies, so
the question is: are governments politically prepared to support
that additional commitment that is going to be required," said
Martin at BOC, a unit of Bank of China (601988.SS) and one of
the world's biggest airplane lessors .
ASEAN'S OPEN SKIES
While U.S. and European air travel demand slows as nervous
companies cut travel budgets and travellers pare back vacations,
intra-regional traffic demand in Southeast Asia is projected to
grow at an average of 7.4 percent a year until 2030,
according to U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co (BA.N).
That compares to 4 percent in Europe and 2.3 percent in
North America, the data show.
Partly driving regional expansion are plans by ASEAN to
establish a single aviation market with no traffic restrictions
by 2015. This will allow unlimited flights between ASEAN capital
cities, prompting more flights and raising the prospect of more
cross-border joint ventures.
Four new airlines, including ventures from Singapore
Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) and Thai Airways International Pcl
(THAI.BK), are set to start Southeast Asian operations over the
next 12 months.
Airports of Thailand is still pushing ahead with plans for a
new runway and a terminal at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport,
whose name means "Golden Land" in Sanskrit.
The hub handled more than 47 million passengers in the 12
months to Sept. 30, surpassing its designed annual capacity of
45 million. It forecasts 50 million next year.
"Only a few years ago the bulk of people in this part of the
world started to embrace this sense of wealth where everyone can
fly," Airports of Thailand acting president Somchai Sawasdeepon
said. "Still, more infrastructure development is needed to keep
up with the demand."
HIGH-FLYING LOW COST AIRLINES
Shares of most Southeast Asian airlines and airport
operators have underperformed their respective markets so far
this year. Investors have been cautious, reckoning high fuel
costs and sprawling budget airlines may squeeze short-term
profits.
Malaysian Airline System Bhd MASM.KL and Philippines's
Cebu Air Inc (CEB.PS) have lost more than 30 percent this year.
Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd TAHL.SI, a low-cost carrier started
by Singapore Airlines, has lost 60 percent of its value.
AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) is the sole outperformer, surging some
50 percent so far this year. The company began in 2001
when Tony Fernandes, a former music executive for Time Warner
Inc, turned the carrier around by offering more-affordable fares
and sparking budget air-travel revolution in Asia.
"Short-haul aviation demand is holding up well and AirAsia
is the prime beneficiary," said Raymond Yap, an analyst at CIMB
Securities in Kuala Lumpur. He rates the stock outperform.
During the 2008-09 global financial crisis, AirAsia saw more
than 20 percent traffic growth a year as rivals exited or
reduced capacity , said Annuar Aziz, an analyst at
Credit Suisse in Kuala Lumpur. In August, AirAsia conducted a
share swap with Malaysian Airlines, valued at $364 million.
[ID:nL3E7J93RX]
Despite its share price gains, AirAsia stock still trades
cheap at 10.2 times 2012 earnings, compared with Singapore
Airlines's 13.4 times and a 14.7 price to earnings multiple for
PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk's (GIAA.JK).
Manila-based Cebu, a unit of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings
Inc (JGS.PS), is trading at 9.0 times forward earnings after a
recent share buy-back, a possible signal that the shares have
bottomed out.
With rising incomes set to boost demand for cheaper travel
in Southeast Asia, analysts say relatively cheap shares such as
AirAsia, Cebu Air and Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT) (AOT.BK)
may benefit from the boom.
Full-service carriers are also investing heavily and
expanding into low-cost areas. Singapore Airlines, for instance,
plans a no-frills, low-fare carrier that will likely have four
planes in service next year as it targets traffic in Australia,
China and Europe. [ID:nL3E7HN1KA]
"To survive you have to invest more," said Piyasvasti
Amranand , president of state-run carrier Thai Airways.
Amranand said airlines had no choice but to spend further on
planes as they need newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft to
upgrade fleets, keep pace with rivals and to keep costs under
control in the face of high oil prices.
As part of its fleet revamp, Thai Air is looking to acquire
an additional 38 new aircraft, the company said. It wants to
operate 112 aircraft by 2022.
The region is not in danger of excess capacity, Citi's Wong
said.
"If you look at the past 10 years of data and replot
capacity growth against demand growth, you'll see that there
have been fewer periods of over capacity in the region (Asia)
compared to globally," he said.
"Even if there is any sign of a very rapid expansion, I
don't think there will be structural overcapacity."
(Additional reporting by Min Hun Fong in KUALA LUMPUR,
Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in BANGKOK and Alison Leung in HONG
KONG; Editing by Jason Szep and Anshuman Daga)
