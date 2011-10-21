* Plans to invest Y100 bln in yen bonds in Oct-March

By Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO, Oct 21 Asahi Mutual Life Insurance has raised the amount it plans to invest in Japanese bonds by 70 percent this financial year, while cutting back its allocation to foreign bonds due to concerns about the European debt crisis and the U.S. economy, its chief portfolio manager said.

The Japanese insurer, which holds assets under management of 5.6 trillion yen ($72.9 billion), also plans to reduce investment in domestic equities and cut its allocation to lending during the second half of the year ending in March, and shift this money into yen bonds.

Asahi Life, which had already been concentrating its investments in Japanese bonds, is stepping up its allocation to yen debt further due to rapid falls in U.S. bond yields, Hiroki Kimura, general manager of Asahi's asset allocation section, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"We plan to cut our investment in foreign bonds during the second half of the year as the level of U.S. Treasury yields has become too low. It's hard to invest in Treasuries in the current situation," Kimura said.

Asahi Life had initially planned in April to raise its investment in Japanese bonds by 100 billion yen for the entire financial year, but it has increased that plan to about 170 billion yen.

The insurer plans to invest about 100 billion yen in domestic bonds, mainly in Japanese government bonds (JGBs), in October-March after increasing its allocation by 70 billion yen in the fiscal first half.

It also plans to reduce its investment in foreign bonds during the October-March period, after increasing its exposure to the asset class by 10 billion yen in April-September, Kimura said.

Asahi lengthened the duration of domestic bonds by almost one year to 11 years during the April-September period, although the company does not plan to extend the duration further in the current half, Kimura said.

Asahi expects the yield on key 10-year JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC to move in a range of 0.8 to 1.3 percent.

CUT FOREIGN BONDS

The life insurer has about 80 percent of its foreign bond holdings in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and nearly 20 percent in euro-denominated paper. It also holds a small amount of Australian dollar bonds.

Last month, the yield on 10-year U.S. notes dropped as far as 1.674 percent US10YT=RR while the German yield touched a record low of 1.636 percent DE10YT=RR, compared with the 10-year Japanese government bond yield of about 1 percent JP10YTN=JBTC.

Among euro-denominated bonds, Asahi holds German and French sovereign bonds, but its does not hold bonds of Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain in its portfolio, Kimura said.

Asahi almost fully hedges its currency risk on foreign investments, Kimura said.

The insurer expects the dollar to move in a range of 75 to 85 yen JPY= in October-March. The euro is seen moving in a range of 95 to 110 yen EURJPY=R, he said.

Asahi plans to further reduce its positions in domestic equities in October-March after cutting them by 20 billion yen in the previous half, he said.

Asahi will continue to reduce its equities holdings in the long run in order to maintain a healthy financial condition, Kimura said.

The benchmark Nikkei stock average .N225 is expected to move in an 8,000- to 10,000-point range in the second half of the year. It has lost around 15 percent so far this year, largely in the last few months as worries about Europe and the U.S. economy sparked a global market rout.

The insurer does not expect domestic demand for loans to grow in October-March. Its allocation to lending fell by 30 billion yen in April-September, he said.

In alternative investments, Asahi holds about 40 billion yen in hedge funds, mostly in funds of funds, although the company has been cutting exposure to the asset class since the financial crisis after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The life insurer is considering diversifying its portfolios into emerging markets, although the company has no imminent plans to start investment in them, Kimura said.

($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen)

