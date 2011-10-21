October 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a public bond priced on Friday.
Borrower VTB Bank
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 17, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 445.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse
& VTB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0141533403
