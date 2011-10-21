(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 21- Many specially serviced U.S. CMBS loans are returning to performing status without current financial data, leaving investors in the dark over the property's performance, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest U.S. CMBS newsletter.

Fitch reviewed a slew of loans that returned to master servicing in July and August and found limited financial reporting since prior to the loan transferring to special servicing. Fitch also found that approximately 60% of the loans in special servicing classified as current on debt service payments have not reported year-end 2010 financial data.

'That special servicers are not collecting operating statements on specially serviced loans and reporting them through the master servicer is disconcerting,' said Adam Fox, Senior Director.

Fitch has asked several of the larger special servicers to provide business plans for a sample of recently corrected loans where recent financials were not reported.

