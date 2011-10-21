Oct 21 Shares of Vuzix Corp (VZX.V) rose as much as 21 percent after it entered into a technology license agreement with Nokia NOK1V.HE to develop and produce advanced optics technology.

Vuzix, which makes Video Eyewear, will manufacture and market products containing the licensed technology.

Nokia will also get access to Vuzix's products under the licensed technology, Vuzix said in statement.

Vuzix's optics technology will be used in head-mounted displays based on Nokia's optics technology.

Shares of the Rochester, New York-based company were trading at 8.5 Canadian cents on early morning trade on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: ankur.banerjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.