Oct 21 Shares of Acme Packet Inc APKT.O slumped by nearly a fifth on Friday, a day after the company that provides communication infrastructure for telecoms reported a weak third quarter as it failed to close a large expected order from AT&T (T.N).

The company, which had warned of the possible miss a couple of weeks ago, said it expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

AT&T's order, part of a larger contract involving providing support to 100 million subscribers ultimately, will make Acme Packet an established provider for the two largest North American wireless services providers. It already supplies to Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N).

However, Goldman Sachs said third-quarter direct revenue had declined 17 percent and Verizon Wireless and Verizon Business were no longer showing up as 10 percent customers.

"We don’t see revenues re-accelerating until 2H2012 when the LTE build-out is likely to begin," Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note to clients.

LTE, or Long Term Evolution, is a standard for wireless communication of high-speed data. Its wireless interface is incompatible with 2G and 3G networks and must be operated on separate wireless spectra.

Voice-over LTE and services-over LTE is expected to be important for Acme Packet's business model.

Shares of the company fell to $30.22 in heavy Monday morning trading -- their lowest in more than a year -- making them the biggest loser on Nasdaq. They were later trading at $32.37.

Nearly 8 million shares had traded by 10:30 ET, more than three times the normal volume.

