Oct 21 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) rose more than 13 percent, a day after the parent of Silicon Valley Bank reported quarterly earnings above analysts' estimates, helped by higher loan growth and recoveries.

Susquehanna Financial analyst Jack Micenko raised the price target on the stock to $42 from $35, and said "rising interest rates and an improving economy will be the primary catalysts" for the "asset sensitive bank".

The Santa Clara, California-based bank earned 86 cents per share in the third quarter, while analysts had expected it to earn 77 cents a share. [ID:nWNAB4122]

SVB had more good news for investors on Thursday, as its joint venture proposal with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd (600000.SS) received regulatory approval from Chinese authorities. [ID:nL3E7LK2T0]

Analysts from Evercore Partners, however, lowered their 2012 and 2013 EPS estimates for the company to $3.28 and $3.57 respectively, sounding a note of caution on a "likely lower" net interest margin in future.

SVB maintained its net interest margin outlook of 3.05-3.15 percent for 2011.

SVB shares, which have lost a third of their value since it reported quarterly results in July, were trading at $46.61 in morning trade on Nasdaq. It rose to $47.10 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

