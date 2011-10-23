SEOUL, Oct 24 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) TOP NEWS, REUTERS KOREA >POSCO sees tough 4th quarter after Q3 meets view >South Korea data shows exports holding firm >Left alliance faces big test in S.Korea vote >Performance art meets social protest in S.Korea >S.Korea aims to expand currency swap with China >Shinhan, Woori bid for Tomato Savings Bank-sources >STX plans to raise $655 mln via bond issue >S.Korea's Sept crude oil imports up 7.5 pct y/y

MARKETS >Seoul shares end up as technology issues surge >S.Korea won steady ahead of summit, bonds fall MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 posted its third straight week of gains on Friday, lifted by optimism before this weekend's summit of European leaders and strong earnings from blue-chip stocks. * Oil futures were mixed in thin volume trade on Friday, with Brent pulling back late as investors exercised caution ahead of meetings starting Sunday where European leaders will try to hammer out a plan to address the region's debt crisis. * Global equities and the euro rallied on Friday as investors bet that European leaders in crucial meetings over the next few days will move forward in resolving the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis. * Seoul shares rose on Friday, rebounding from sharp last-minute falls in the previous session, lifted by rallies in technology issues and construction firms like LG Display and Hyundai Engineering & Construction .

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has released the 'Galaxy Y' smartphone in India, targeting low-income earners. >Hyundai Motor Co has crossed the 2 million vehicle sales milestone in Central and South America. >POSCO has begun mass production of the world's first specialist steel plates for LED TVs.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)