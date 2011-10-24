NEW DELHI Oct 24 The Indian government is likely to approve a plan to allow foreign airlines to buy stakes in Indian carriers, India's industry secretary told Reuters on Monday.

"It is likely to happen," R.P. Singh told Reuters over the phone, when asked if a proposal to allow global airlines to invest in Indian counterparts would be approved by the federal government.

India allows foreign investment of up to 49 percent in Indian carriers, but foreign airlines are not allowed to invest directly or indirectly in domestic carriers. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; additional reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)