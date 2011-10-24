(Follows alerts)

Oct 24 U.S. tanker industry could see a delay in rate recovery as fleet expansion is likely to outpace demand growth for the rest of this year and early 2012, Evercore Partners said and downgraded shipping companies Frontline (FRO.N) and Overseas Shipholding (OSG.N) to "underweight" from "equal-weight."

Spot tanker rates have remained in a deep trough over the last several quarters in spite of record global oil demand growth and Middle East crude exports, highlighting oversupply problems, the brokerage said.

"However, with macroeconomic concerns heightening there is likely more downside risk than upside potential to tanker demand in the near term, which could further delay a rate rebound," Evercore analysts wrote in a note.

Too many tankers and a weak global economy have in recent years squeezed the pricing power of tanker firms such as Frontline, Teekay (TGP.N), Crude Carriers CRU.N, Nordic American Tanker Shipping (NAT.N) and 2nd-ranked independent Overseas Shipholding (OSG.N). [ID:nL3E7E21NS]

The brokerage said both Frontline and Overseas Shipholding may remain well in the red through 2012, and expects their balance sheets to continue to deteriorate over the next several quarters.

Evercore expects disappointing third-quarter earnings for shipping companies and cut price targets for several shipping companies like Frontline, Overseas Shipholding, DHT (DHT.N) and Nordic American Tanker (NAT.N) among others. [ID:nWNAB4522]

