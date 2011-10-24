SINGAPORE Oct 24 Julius Baer Gruppe AG on Monday said former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Kaven Leung will be its CEO for North Asia from April 19 next year. He will also be the Swiss private bank's deputy CEO for Asia.

Leung was previously co-head of Goldman's Asian private banking business.

"With this latest move Julius Baer continues its ambitious growth strategy in Asia," the Swiss bank said in a statement.

Julius Baer earlier this year got a representative office licence in Shanghai from the China Banking Regulatory Commission. It also took over Macquarie Group's private banking portfolio in Asia. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Saeed Azhar)