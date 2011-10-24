October 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Enbw Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 02, 2072
Coupon 7.375 pct
Issue price 99.522
Reoffer price 99.522
Yield 7.5 pct
Spread 540.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 619.4bp
over the 3.75 pct January 04, 2017 DBR
Payment Date October 28, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International, Morgan Stanley & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing Lux & Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
ISIN XS0674277933
