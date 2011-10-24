October 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Enbw Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 02, 2072

Coupon 7.375 pct

Issue price 99.522

Reoffer price 99.522

Yield 7.5 pct

Spread 540.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 619.4bp

over the 3.75 pct January 04, 2017 DBR

Payment Date October 28, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International, Morgan Stanley & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Listing Lux & Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

ISIN XS0674277933

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.