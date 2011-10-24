October 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower EWE AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 04, 2020

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.425

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 224.1bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 04, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, DZ Bank &

Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0699330097

