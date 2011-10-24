October 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower EWE AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 04, 2020
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.425
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 224.1bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 04, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, DZ Bank &
Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0699330097
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.