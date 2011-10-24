Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 24 Furniture and appliance rental company Aaron's Inc and rival Rent-A-Center Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly profits as more U.S. consumers preferred to rent, rather than buy products in a weak economy.
Rental companies -- that allow customers to own products after they complete all payments over an agreed term -- had benefited from the recession as cash-strapped consumers rented items they could no longer afford to buy.
KEY POINTS: Aaron's Inc Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $485.2 mln $483 mln $452.2 mln
Net income $28 mln -- $26.2 mln
GAAP EPS $0.36 $0.30 $0.32
Adjusted EPS -- -- --
KEY POINTS: Rent-A-Center Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $704.3 mln $732.0 mln $664.6 mln
Net income $31.2 mln -- $40.5 mln
GAAP EPS $0.52 -- $0.62
Adjusted EPS $0.60 $0.58 $0.62
* Atlanta-based Aaron's sees fourth-quarter revenue, excluding franchisees, of about $520 million, slightly above analysts' estimates. Meanwhile, Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $731-$746 million, largely above estimates of $732 million.
* Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter profit of 78-84 cents a share, while analysts had expected 82 cents a share. Aaron's projected fourth-quarter earnings of 41-45 cents a share. Analysts had expected 44 cents a share.
* Sales in Aaron's stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent, while Rent-A-Center's comparable store sales rose 2 percent.
* Aaron's shares were down 4 percent at $27.23 in extended trade on Monday, while those of Rent-A-Center were flat at $32.21. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.