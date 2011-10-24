(Follows alerts)

Oct 24 Furniture and appliance rental company Aaron's Inc and rival Rent-A-Center Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly profits as more U.S. consumers preferred to rent, rather than buy products in a weak economy.

Rental companies -- that allow customers to own products after they complete all payments over an agreed term -- had benefited from the recession as cash-strapped consumers rented items they could no longer afford to buy.

KEY POINTS: Aaron's Inc Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $485.2 mln $483 mln $452.2 mln

Net income $28 mln -- $26.2 mln

GAAP EPS $0.36 $0.30 $0.32

Adjusted EPS -- -- --

KEY POINTS: Rent-A-Center Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $704.3 mln $732.0 mln $664.6 mln

Net income $31.2 mln -- $40.5 mln

GAAP EPS $0.52 -- $0.62

Adjusted EPS $0.60 $0.58 $0.62

* Atlanta-based Aaron's sees fourth-quarter revenue, excluding franchisees, of about $520 million, slightly above analysts' estimates. Meanwhile, Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $731-$746 million, largely above estimates of $732 million.

* Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter profit of 78-84 cents a share, while analysts had expected 82 cents a share. Aaron's projected fourth-quarter earnings of 41-45 cents a share. Analysts had expected 44 cents a share.

* Sales in Aaron's stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent, while Rent-A-Center's comparable store sales rose 2 percent.

* Aaron's shares were down 4 percent at $27.23 in extended trade on Monday, while those of Rent-A-Center were flat at $32.21. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)