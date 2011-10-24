(Follows alerts)

Oct 24 Alliant Energy Corp expects to record losses of about 9 cents a share in the third quarter related to a problem at its RMT unit, but said it still sees full-year earnings coming in within its previously issued forecast range.

The company said problems with a subcontractor at RMT, which provides environment-friendly energy solutions, has led to "significant additional costs" to the unit. The subsidiary has filed suit against the subcontractor, the company said.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.37 a share in third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alliant had previously guided for 2011 profits of $2.75-$3.00 per share.

The company's shares closed at $41.77 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.