BRIEF-Vanguard Group Inc reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Mylan NV as of Dec 31, 2016
* Vanguard Group Inc reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Mylan NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kAVQjF
SEOUL Oct 25 Seoul shares opened modestly higher on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street on continuing hopes for an imminent resolution to the European debt crisis.
Gains were led by crude oil refiners, with SK Innovation rising 3.3 percent and S-Oil up 2.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.26 percent at 1,903.19 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Vanguard Group reports 8.7 % passive stake in Berkshire Hathaway as of Dec 31, 2016 versus previous passive stake of 7.9 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kuE7rR
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 EARNINGS