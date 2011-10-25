SEOUL Oct 25 Seoul shares opened modestly higher on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street on continuing hopes for an imminent resolution to the European debt crisis.

Gains were led by crude oil refiners, with SK Innovation rising 3.3 percent and S-Oil up 2.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.26 percent at 1,903.19 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)