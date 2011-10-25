Oct 25 The following is the text of Part A of
the Reserve Bank of India's second quarter review of the
Monetary Policy for 2011/12.
Introduction
From a macroeconomic perspective, the last quarter witnessed
significant developments, both globally and domestically. Growth
momentum in the US and the euro area economies has weakened. In
the euro area, macroeconomic prospects are intimately tied in to
its ability to credibly resolve its sovereign debt and financial
sector problems. In turn, trade and financial linkages increase
the risks of euro area instability transmitting through to
emerging market economies (EMEs), which have already experienced
large volatility in their financial markets, particularly their
currency markets. Significantly, while the prices of many
commodities declined over the quarter, crude oil prices remained
relatively firm. The impact of this on commodity importing EMEs
has been exacerbated by currency depreciation.
2. Amidst this turbulence and heightened uncertainty, the Indian
economy is clearly seeing slowing growth. This moderation is, in
part, due to the anti-inflationary stance of monetary policy, a
necessary pre-condition to bring inflation down. But there are
also other factors responsible for the moderation in growth,
particularly for the significant slowdown in investment
activity, such as policy and regulatory matters. These issues
clearly have adverse implications for sustaining rapid growth.
3. Of larger concern is the fact that even with the visible
moderation in growth, inflation has persisted. Reassuringly,
momentum indicators are turning down, consistent with the
Reserve Bank's projections that inflation rate will decline
significantly in December and continue on that trajectory into
2012-13.
4. The policy stance and guidance in this Review are shaped by
the need to balance concerns about persistent inflation and
moderating growth. Recent policy actions have been firmly based
on the proposition that sustained growth over a long period of
time is compatible only with low and stable inflation.
Persistently high inflation strongly influences expectations
adversely and, through them, consumption and investment
decisions. Changing the policy stance when inflation is still
far above the tolerance level entails risks to the credibility
of the Reserve Bank's commitment to low and stable inflation.
However, growth risks are undoubtedly significant in the current
scenario, and these need to be given due consideration.
5. This policy review is set in the context of the above global
and domestic concerns. It should be read and understood together
with the detailed review in Macroeconomic and Monetary
Developments releasedyesterday by the Reserve Bank.
6. This Statement is organised in two parts. Part A covers
Monetary Policy and is divided into four sections: Section I
provides an overview of global and domestic macroeconomic
developments; Section II sets out the outlook and projections
for growth, inflation and monetary aggregates; Section III
explains the stance of monetary policy; and Section IV specifies
the monetary measures. Part B covers Developmental and
Regulatory Policies and is organised in six sections: Interest
Rate Policy (Section I), Financial Markets (Section II),
Financial Stability (Section III), Credit Delivery and Financial
Inclusion (Section IV), Regulatory and Supervisory Measures for
Commercial Banks (Section V) and Institutional Developments
(Section VI).
Part A. Monetary Policy
I. The State of the Economy
Global Economy
7. Economic activity in advanced economies weakened further
during Q3 of 2011 (July-September). Escalating concerns over
medium-term sovereign debt dynamics in the euro area and, in
particular, substantial potential losses to banks holding this
debt have impacted global financial markets enormously. The
adverse feedback loops among sluggish growth, weak sovereign
balance sheets, large exposures of banks to sovereign debt and
political compulsions coming in the way of a credible solution
have created a crisis of confidence, which is a potential threat
to regional and global financial stability.
8. High prices of crude oil and other commodities, persistently
high unemployment and weak housing markets continued to impact
consumer confidence and private consumption. Fiscal tightening,
driven by medium-term sovereign debt concerns, also contributed
to the loss in the growth momentum. This is reflected in the
fall in the global manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) to 49.9 in September, its lowest level since June 2009.
9. The above factors also had a knock-on impact on major EMEs.
According to the IMF, global growth decelerated from 4.3 per
cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q1 of 2011 to 3.7 per cent in Q2,
and further to an estimated 3.6 per cent in Q3, as growth in
advanced economies fell from 2.2 per cent to 1.5 per cent and
1.3 per cent over the same period.
10. Significantly, the weaker global growth since Q2 has
resulted in only a small correction in international commodity
prices, particularly crude oil. Brent and Dubai Fateh prices
(which comprise the Indian basket) have declined only modestly.
The World Bank's September 2011 indices of energy prices were
higher by 32 per cent (y-o-y) and of non-energy by 17 per cent.
11. Reflecting the above trend, headline measures of inflation
remained above the comfort zones/targets in both advanced
economies and EMEs. In the case of EMEs, strong domestic demand
pressures added to inflationary pressures. Amongst major
economies, headline consumer price inflation (y-o-y) in
September 2011 was 3.9 per cent in the US, 3.0 per cent in the
euro area, 5.2 per cent in the UK, 6.1 per cent in China, 7.3
per cent in Brazil and 6.2 per cent in Turkey. In response to
turbulent global conditions and domestic considerations, central
banks in major EMEs have displayed a variety of responses,
depending on their specific macroeconomic conditions.
Domestic Economy
12. GDP growth decelerated to 7.7 per cent in Q1 (April-June) of
2011-12 from 8.8 per cent a year ago, and 7.8 per cent in Q4 of
2010-11. From the supply side, the deceleration in growth in Q1
was mainly due to slower growth in mining, manufacturing,
construction and 'community, social and personal services'.
13. Rainfall during the south-west monsoon was one per cent
above normal. The Reserve Bank's production weighted rainfall
was also one per cent above normal. The first advance estimates
for the 2011-12 kharif season point to record production of
rice, oilseeds and cotton. However, the output of pulses may
decline due to a reduction in acreage.
14. Industrial growth, as measured by the index of industrial
production (IIP), decelerated to 5.6 per cent during
April-August 2011 from 8.7 per cent in the corresponding period
of the previous year. This was mainly on account of slowdown in
capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer durables. Growth
of eight core infrastructure industries during April-August 2011
also slowed down to 5.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent in the
corresponding period of last year.
15. According to the Reserve Bank's order books, inventories and
capacity utilisation survey (OBICUS), capacity utilisation
moderated during Q1 of 2011-12 compared with the previous
quarter. Business sentiment, as indicated by the business
expectations index of the Reserve Bank's industrial outlook
survey, declined in Q2 of 2011-12 and showed further moderation
for the following quarter. PMI indices for both manufacturing
and services declined during September 2011.
16. Based on an analysis of a sample of 2,426 non-financial
companies, margins of corporates in Q1 of 2011-12 moderated
across sectors compared with their levels in Q4 of 2010-11. A
classification of companies into the use-based segments of the
IIP indicated that the intermediate goods segment registered the
maximum decline in margins, reflecting