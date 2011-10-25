Oct 25 The following is the text of Part B of
the Reserve Bank of India's second quarter review of the
Monetary Policy for 2011/12.
Part B. Developmental and Regulatory Policies
61. This part of the Statement reviews the progress in various
developmental and regulatory policy measures announced by the
Reserve Bank in the recent policy statements and also sets out
new measures.
62. In an increasingly globalised world and closely integrated
financial markets, shocks in any one part of the world are now
quickly transmitted to the rest of the world. This was clearly
evident during the global financial crisis of 2008, and now with
the re-emergence of global financial risks. This
inter-connectedness has reinforced the significance of financial
stability for the macroeconomic stability. Financial stability
has been one of the key objectives of the Reserve Bank's policy.
Even as the financial system in India emerged unscathed from the
global financial crisis, there was still a need to further
strengthen the financial sector, drawing lessons from the global
financial crisis.
63. In the banking sector, the focus of the Reserve Bank's
regulatory policies in the recent period has been to strengthen
capital and liquidity norms and macroprudential framework so
that it remains resilient. The thrust of various regulatory
measures in the financial markets is to make them more deep and
liquid. The Reserve Bank has also been strengthening the
regulation of systemically important non-banking financial
companies.
64. The Reserve Bank has also been playing a developmental role,
although the focus of developmental activity has changed from
time to time. In the recent period, concerted attention has been
paid to promote financial inclusion. In addition, the promotion
of secure and efficient technology based services remains on the
Reserve Bank's priority agenda.
I. Interest Rate Policy
Deregulation of Savings Bank Deposit Interest Rate
65. As indicated in the Second Quarter Review of November 2010,
the Reserve Bank prepared a discussion paper on 'Deregulation of
Savings Bank Deposit Interest Rate', which was posted on its
website in April 2011, for public comments/suggestions. The
discussion paper spelt out both the pros and cons of
deregulating the savings bank deposit interest rate. The
discussion paper evoked wide-ranging responses from a
cross-section of stakeholders, ranging from the suggestion that
savings bank deposit interest rate should not be deregulated at
all to the suggestion that it should be deregulated completely.
The Reserve Bank has examined the suggestions received and
weighed the pros and cons of deregulation of the savings bank
deposit interest rate. On balance, it is felt that the time is
appropriate to move forward and complete the process of
deregulation of rupee interest rates. Accordingly, it has been
decided:
. to deregulate the savings bank deposit interest rate with
immediate effect; banks are free to determine their savings bank
deposit interest rate, subject to the following two conditions:
First, each bank will have to offer a uniform interest rate on
savings bank deposits up to `1 lakh, irrespective of the amount
in the account within this limit.
Second, for savings bank deposits over `1 lakh, a bank may
provide differential rates of interest, if it so chooses.
However, there should not be any discrimination from customer to
customer on interest rates for similar amount of deposit.
66. The operational guidelines in this regard will be issued
separately.
II. Financial Markets
Financial Market Products
Interest Rate Futures
67. In pursuance of the announcement made in the Second Quarter
Review of November 2010, exchange traded interest rate futures
(IRFs) on 91-day Treasury Bills with cash settlement in Indian
Rupees were permitted with effect from March 2011. It was
indicated in the Monetary Policy Statement of May 2011 that the
guidelines for 5-year and 2-year IRFs were being finalised in
consultation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(SEBI). Accordingly, it is proposed: to issue the final
guidelines on the cash settled 5-year and 2-year IRFs, including
the final settlement price by end-December 2011.
Introduction of Credit Default Swaps
68. As announced in the Monetary Policy Statement of May 2011,
the final guidelines on credit default swaps (CDSs) for
corporate bonds were issued in May 2011 with the indication that
they would be launched once the necessary market infrastructure
was in place. Accordingly, it is proposed: to make the
guidelines on CDS effective by end-November 2011.
Review of Short Sale in Government Securities
69. It was indicated in the Monetary Policy Statement of May
2011 that with a view to providing a fillip to the IRF market
and the term repo market, the period of short sale would be
extended from the earlier limit of five days to a maximum period
of three months. The existing reporting mechanism for short sale
is being revised. It is proposed: to issue guidelines on short
sale in government securities by end-December 2011.
Extension of DvP III Facility to Gilt Account Holders
70. It was announced in the Monetary Policy Statement of May
2011 to extend delivery versus payment (DvP) III facility to
transactions by the gilt account holders (excluding transactions
between the gilt account holders of the same custodian) so that
the gilt account holders get the benefit of efficient use of
funds and securities. The final guidelines were issued in July
2011.
Financial Market Infrastructure
Working Group on the G-Sec and Interest Rate Derivatives Markets
71. The various reform measures initiated since the early 1990s
have resulted in the development of a robust government
securities market that is able to meet the funding requirement
of the Central and State Governments in an efficient and
transparent manner. However, there is a need to further broaden
and deepen the market for government securities and the allied
derivatives. Accordingly, it is proposed: to set up a Working
Group comprising representatives from various stakeholders to
examine and suggest ways for enhancing secondary market
liquidity in the G-Sec and the interest rate derivatives
markets.
72. Details of the Working Group will be announced separately.
Committee for Review of Procedures relating to Facilities to
Individuals - Residents/NRIs and PIOs
73. It was indicated in the Monetary Policy Statement of May
2011 that a Committee (Chairperson: Smt. K. J. Udeshi) was
constituted by the Reserve Bank to identify areas for
streamlining and simplifying the procedure so as to remove the
operational impediments, and assess the level of efficiency in
the functioning of authorised persons, including the
infrastructure created by them. The Committee submitted its
report in August 2011. The recommendations of the Committee were
examined by the Reserve Bank. Some of the recommendations of the
Committee, which have already been implemented, are: (i)
permission to non-resident Indians (NRIs) to be joint holders in
resident bank accounts; (ii) permission to residents to be joint
holders in non-resident (external) Rupee account (NRE)
scheme/foreign currency (non-resident) (FCNR) account (banks)
scheme; (iii) permission to residents to gift shares/debentures
up to US $50,000 to non-residents; (iv) sale proceeds of foreign
direct investment (FDI) allowed to be credited to NRE/FCNR (B)
accounts; and (v) permission to residents to repay loans given
to NRIs' close relatives, as also bear medical expenses of NRIs.
Other recommendations of the Committee are under examination.
III. Financial Stability
Financial Stability and Development Council and its
Sub-Committee
74. The Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), set
up in 2010, is assisted by a Sub-Committee, chaired by Governor,
Reserve Bank, and its