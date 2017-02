SINGAPORE Oct 25 Singapore-listed China Dairy said on Tuesday a unit of Fraser and Neave , is in talks with potential buyers to sell its 29.5 percent stake in the company.

There is no certainty or assurance that any definitive or binding agreement will result from the talks, the company said in a statement.

The statement was issued in response to a query from the Singapore Exchange after shares of China Dairy surged 25 percent on Monday.

The company's shares will resume trading on Thursday after a day-long suspension on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Singapore Newsroom)