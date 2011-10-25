October 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 125 million Sterling
Maturity Date June 07, 2029
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 109.178
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 07, 2028 UKT
Payment Date November 04, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 875 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0415532273
