October 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 125 million Sterling

Maturity Date June 07, 2029

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 109.178

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 07, 2028 UKT

Payment Date November 04, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 875 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0415532273

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.