Oct 25 AT&T (T.N) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) will have shell out lump sums to fund their pension plans in 2012 as they will fall short of funding targets, hurt by lower return on investments and weak interest rates, Sanford C. Bernstein wrote in a note.

The brokerage slashed its target price on both the telcos and downgraded AT&T a notch to "neutral," and said increased expenses were hurting valuations.

"Post-retirement funding issues remain an enormous issue from a valuation perspective, and have been made worse by this year's sharp drop in market interest rates and poor year-to-date equity and hedge fund return," Bernstein's Craig Moffett said.

If the U.S. capital markets end the year at current level, AT&T'S total unfunded post-retirement liability will shot up $11.4 billion since end-2010 to $41.6 billion, he said.

Unfunded pension plans draw out liquidity from an employer's current income whenever funds are required by retiring employees as opposed to money put aside on a regular basis regardless of current need.

At the current level, Verizon's unfunded post-retirement liability will increase $5.4 billion from 2010 end to $31.6 billion by the end of this year, Moffat said.

AT&T shares closed at $28.88 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, while Verizon shares closed at $36.93.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

