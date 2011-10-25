October 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 12, 2016
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 100.268
Payment Date October 31, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion Norwegian crown
when fungible
ISIN XS0690389217
Data supplied by International Insider.